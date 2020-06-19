All apartments in Arden-Arcade
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:50 PM

4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard

4389 Fair Oaks Blvd · (916) 520-9792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA 95864
Mariemont - Gordon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single story cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint. This home is beautiful! Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information.

Espana West is a beautiful gated garden style community located in Arden Park area of Sacramento, located at 4345-4393 Fair Oaks Blvd. minutes away from HWY 50, Carmichael, Loehmann's Plaza, The Pavilions, minutes from Ancil Hoffman Golf Course, Milagro, Whole Foods and More! This must see community with on site laundry facilities, swimming pool and only 12 other homes on the property.

Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits. This apartment is leased on a 12 month lease term.

Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.

Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information and touring information! Please only correspond with leasing agents by phone at 916-568-1800- any other number is a scam.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $947.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

