4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom single story cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint. This home is beautiful! Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information.



Espana West is a beautiful gated garden style community located in Arden Park area of Sacramento, located at 4345-4393 Fair Oaks Blvd. minutes away from HWY 50, Carmichael, Loehmann's Plaza, The Pavilions, minutes from Ancil Hoffman Golf Course, Milagro, Whole Foods and More! This must see community with on site laundry facilities, swimming pool and only 12 other homes on the property.



Approved applicants must place a deposit to hold within 24 hours of approval to secure rental and sign lease agreement within 7 days. At the time of receiving keys and signing lease agreement, full first month rent is due as well as the total sum of all required deposits. This apartment is leased on a 12 month lease term.



Get “credit” for paying your rent on time with us! We’re an Experian RentBureau community. We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That’s why we’ve partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports. We offer a professionally managed community, online services to pay rent, contact us, and request maintenance as needed.



Call 916-568-1800 for leasing information and touring information! Please only correspond with leasing agents by phone at 916-568-1800- any other number is a scam.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $947.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.