Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill carpet range

Beautiful corner lot home with a spacious backyard.

Upgraded details throughout the home including crown molding, new carpet, whole house fan and more.

Chef's entertaining kitchen with 2 wine fridges, a prep sink, and a gas stove.

The home has a formal living room and a family (bonus) room off the patio.

Spacious master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom.

Enjoy an extra large backyard with built-in BBQ bar, fire pit, fruit trees, and a storage shed.