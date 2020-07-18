All apartments in Arden-Arcade
3408 Kevin Court

3408 Kevin Court · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Kevin Court, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Arcade Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3408 Kevin Court Available 08/24/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba Home near Whitney & Watt Avenue - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located near Whitney & Watt Avenue in Sacramento. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, American River College and more...

Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace, good-sized kitchen with lots of cabinet & counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, laundry hook-ups, 2 car garage, patio area, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015. The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: You have a legal and verifiable income of approximately three (3) times the monthly rental rate after all expenses/debts are accounted for, positive credit history with NO evictions in the past 5 years and NO current bankruptcy proceedings, and have at least 3 years of good rental history or property ownership. If a guarantor is necessary, the guarantor must also submit a completed application with a processing fee. The acceptance of a guarantor is not normal policy and may or may not be acceptable.

(RLNE2605069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Kevin Court have any available units?
3408 Kevin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does 3408 Kevin Court have?
Some of 3408 Kevin Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Kevin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Kevin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Kevin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Kevin Court is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Kevin Court offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Kevin Court offers parking.
Does 3408 Kevin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Kevin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Kevin Court have a pool?
No, 3408 Kevin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Kevin Court have accessible units?
No, 3408 Kevin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Kevin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Kevin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Kevin Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3408 Kevin Court has units with air conditioning.
