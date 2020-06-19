2950 Marconi Ave #201.

Amenities

Very Nice 1 bedroom! $1125 - This very nice upstairs corner unit has central heat and air, kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, new carpet and paint throughout, large bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony, community laundry and pool. Water, sewer and garbage is included. Pets are not allowed.



To qualify for this home, you must have good credit, make three times the monthly rent amount in income, and have at least two years of favorable rental history.



