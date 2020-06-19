All apartments in Arden-Arcade
Find more places like
2950 Marconi Ave #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arden-Arcade, CA
/
2950 Marconi Ave #201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2950 Marconi Ave #201

2950 Marconi Avenue · (916) 572-1344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arden-Arcade
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2950 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA 95821
Marconi South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2950 Marconi Ave #201 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Very Nice 1 bedroom! $1125 - This very nice upstairs corner unit has central heat and air, kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, new carpet and paint throughout, large bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony, community laundry and pool. Water, sewer and garbage is included. Pets are not allowed.

This very nice upstairs corner unit, located in a gated community has new central heat and air, kitchen with granite counter tops, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, new carpet and paint throughout, large bedroom with walk in closet, private balcony, community pool and laundry. Water, sewer and garbage is included. Pets are not allowed.

To qualify for this home, you must have good credit, make three times the monthly rent amount in income, and have at least two years of favorable rental history.

****Due to the typical high volume of interest for any vacant property, it is recommended to submit property inquires via email. Emails allow for the timeliest of responses.********
Thank You!

Ramos Realty / River Valley Property Management BRElic#01326740

Cyril Perdue
BRELic#01771966
cperduerivervalley@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4755028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 have any available units?
2950 Marconi Ave #201 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 have?
Some of 2950 Marconi Ave #201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Marconi Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Marconi Ave #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Marconi Ave #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Marconi Ave #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 offer parking?
No, 2950 Marconi Ave #201 does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Marconi Ave #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 have a pool?
Yes, 2950 Marconi Ave #201 has a pool.
Does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 2950 Marconi Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 Marconi Ave #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Marconi Ave #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2950 Marconi Ave #201 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95608
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave
Arden-Arcade, CA 95825

Similar Pages

Arden-Arcade 1 BedroomsArden-Arcade 2 BedroomsArden-Arcade Dog Friendly ApartmentsArden-Arcade Pet Friendly PlacesArden-Arcade Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CAManteca, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodNorthrupWoodsideEncinaDel Paso ManorSierra Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos CollegeUniversity of the PacificSacramento City CollegeSierra College