Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in Sacramento



Welcome to the new standard in Arden! This newly remodeled apartment home offers sophistication, comfort, and quality refinement in a great location close to everything.



Pine Tree Apartments brings modern and contemporary finishes to you!

The revitalization of the Arden area and our community brings elegance and sophistication to fit your lifestyle.

Pine Tree offers energy efficient appliances, oversized windows, off-street parking, and is close to all the entertainment, shopping, and nightlife Arden has to offer, including easy access to Sac State! With a hop, skip, and a jump, you are in the middle of downtown.



2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 is close to Swanston Water Park, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Blue House, Boiling Avenue, Greer Elementary, Kaveri Madras Cuisine, Los Rios Community College District Office, with easy access to 80, just a 20 minute ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Gas heating system

- Ceiling fan

- Fireplace

- Porch

- Patio



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Tenant to be responsible for all utilties

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5903418)