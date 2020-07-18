All apartments in Arden-Arcade
2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3

2336 Villanovo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Villanovo Circle, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Northrup

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in Sacramento

Welcome to the new standard in Arden! This newly remodeled apartment home offers sophistication, comfort, and quality refinement in a great location close to everything.

Pine Tree Apartments brings modern and contemporary finishes to you!
The revitalization of the Arden area and our community brings elegance and sophistication to fit your lifestyle.
Pine Tree offers energy efficient appliances, oversized windows, off-street parking, and is close to all the entertainment, shopping, and nightlife Arden has to offer, including easy access to Sac State! With a hop, skip, and a jump, you are in the middle of downtown.

2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 is close to Swanston Water Park, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Blue House, Boiling Avenue, Greer Elementary, Kaveri Madras Cuisine, Los Rios Community College District Office, with easy access to 80, just a 20 minute ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Gas heating system
- Ceiling fan
- Fireplace
- Porch
- Patio

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Tenant to be responsible for all utilties
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5903418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 have any available units?
2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 have?
Some of 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3 has units with air conditioning.
