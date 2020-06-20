Amenities

Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento.



1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr. Primary Center, Arden Square Shopping Center, Arden Manor Recreation and Park District, Gateway International School, California State Fair, and many more, just a 17 min ride to Downtown.



Unit Features:

- 3 bedrooms/2 bathroom single-family house

- Kitchen includes gas range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave

- Air conditioner

- Updated laminate flooring

- Fresh paint throughout

- Gas heating system

- WD Hookups

- Patio

- Garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- A flat fee of 185.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1317-Rushden-Dr-Sacramento-CA-95864



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

