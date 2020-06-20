Amenities
Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento.
1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr. Primary Center, Arden Square Shopping Center, Arden Manor Recreation and Park District, Gateway International School, California State Fair, and many more, just a 17 min ride to Downtown.
Unit Features:
- 3 bedrooms/2 bathroom single-family house
- Kitchen includes gas range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Air conditioner
- Updated laminate flooring
- Fresh paint throughout
- Gas heating system
- WD Hookups
- Patio
- Garage
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- A flat fee of 185.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1317-Rushden-Dr-Sacramento-CA-95864
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
unitId: 15fqoom9aapp1pjc
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5860546)