Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1317 Rushden Dr

1317 Rushden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Rushden Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA 95864
Arden Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/30/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento.

1317 Rushden Dr is close to Easter Seals Work Center, Sinbad Market & Bakery, Thomas Edison Language Institute, General Davie Jr. Primary Center, Arden Square Shopping Center, Arden Manor Recreation and Park District, Gateway International School, California State Fair, and many more, just a 17 min ride to Downtown.

Unit Features:
- 3 bedrooms/2 bathroom single-family house
- Kitchen includes gas range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Air conditioner
- Updated laminate flooring
- Fresh paint throughout
- Gas heating system
- WD Hookups
- Patio
- Garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- A flat fee of 185.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1317-Rushden-Dr-Sacramento-CA-95864

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: 15fqoom9aapp1pjc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Rushden Dr have any available units?
1317 Rushden Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arden-Arcade, CA.
What amenities does 1317 Rushden Dr have?
Some of 1317 Rushden Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Rushden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Rushden Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Rushden Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Rushden Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 1317 Rushden Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Rushden Dr does offer parking.
Does 1317 Rushden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Rushden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Rushden Dr have a pool?
No, 1317 Rushden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Rushden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1317 Rushden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Rushden Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Rushden Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Rushden Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1317 Rushden Dr has units with air conditioning.
