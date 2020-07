Amenities

Duplex on a half acre lot in the City of Arcadia Front unit is 1231 sqft home with an outdoor patio, wood flooring, renovated bathroom, and amenities such as LED lighting. Back unit is a 900 sqft unit with a brand new kitchen and a basement that can be used for storage. Less than a mile from Award-winning Arcadia High School. Price is for each unit.