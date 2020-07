Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Nice quiet area and HOA community. 6 bedroom suites and 7 baths with 5,906 sq.ft. Large living area and family room, wood molding and high ceiling. Six bedroom and basket play around in the back yard. Close to 210 freeway, restaurants and shopping mall. Good school district for the kids and no pets allowed.