455 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely 3bed/2.5bath condo with 2-car garage in the City of Arcadia. Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, built-in stove top, built-in oven, and granite countertops. The dining area is right next to the kitchen with a sliding glass door that leads to the private small backyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom comes with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer laundry machines included for tenants' convenience. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Laminated wood, tile, and carpet throughout the unit. Great and convenient location: right in the award-winning Arcadia School District and close to Arcadia High School and Holly Avenue Elementary School. Extremely close to Arcadia Public Library, Methodist Hospital, Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Race Tracks, and much more! Must see to appreciate this lovely condo!