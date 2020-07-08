All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:45 AM

455 Fairview Avenue

455 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

455 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely 3bed/2.5bath condo with 2-car garage in the City of Arcadia. Spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, built-in stove top, built-in oven, and granite countertops. The dining area is right next to the kitchen with a sliding glass door that leads to the private small backyard. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom comes with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Washer and dryer laundry machines included for tenants' convenience. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Laminated wood, tile, and carpet throughout the unit. Great and convenient location: right in the award-winning Arcadia School District and close to Arcadia High School and Holly Avenue Elementary School. Extremely close to Arcadia Public Library, Methodist Hospital, Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Race Tracks, and much more! Must see to appreciate this lovely condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
455 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 455 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 455 Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
455 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 455 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 455 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 455 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 455 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 455 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 455 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 455 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 455 Fairview Avenue has units with air conditioning.

