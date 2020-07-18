All apartments in Arcadia
416 Drake Road

416 Drake Road · No Longer Available
Location

416 Drake Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home in City of Arcadia is for lease. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living area 1596 sq ft, lot size 9634 sq ft., situated in Santa Anita Village in Arcadia. Great floor plan. Inviting living room with fireplace, look out to the beautiful backyard through windows. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Formal dining room. 3 bedrooms are located on the left hand side. Laundry is inside of the house. 2-cars garage. Long driveway and cement ground for additional parking or fun activities. Bonus room/office next to garage, shelf on the other side of garage for storage. Variety kinds of fruit trees in the back yard. Tranquil and prestigious neighborhood. Immaculate landscape. Great curb appeal. Renowned Arcadia School District. Terrific location. Home is close to Santa Anita Mall, Arboretum, Santa Anita Racetrack, shopping. Easy access to freeways, neighboring cities such as Monrovia, Pasadena, San Marino, South Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Drake Road have any available units?
416 Drake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 416 Drake Road currently offering any rent specials?
416 Drake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Drake Road pet-friendly?
No, 416 Drake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 416 Drake Road offer parking?
Yes, 416 Drake Road offers parking.
Does 416 Drake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Drake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Drake Road have a pool?
No, 416 Drake Road does not have a pool.
Does 416 Drake Road have accessible units?
No, 416 Drake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Drake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Drake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Drake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Drake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
