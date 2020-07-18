416 Drake Road

Amenities

Beautiful single family home in City of Arcadia is for lease. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living area 1596 sq ft, lot size 9634 sq ft., situated in Santa Anita Village in Arcadia. Great floor plan. Inviting living room with fireplace, look out to the beautiful backyard through windows. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Formal dining room. 3 bedrooms are located on the left hand side. Laundry is inside of the house. 2-cars garage. Long driveway and cement ground for additional parking or fun activities. Bonus room/office next to garage, shelf on the other side of garage for storage. Variety kinds of fruit trees in the back yard. Tranquil and prestigious neighborhood. Immaculate landscape. Great curb appeal. Renowned Arcadia School District. Terrific location. Home is close to Santa Anita Mall, Arboretum, Santa Anita Racetrack, shopping. Easy access to freeways, neighboring cities such as Monrovia, Pasadena, San Marino, South Pasadena.