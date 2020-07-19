All apartments in Arcadia
270 Monte Place
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:00 PM

270 Monte Place

270 Monte Place · No Longer Available
Location

270 Monte Place, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
This beautiful single story home has Arcadia's finest VIEW of the San Gabriel valley, mountains and city lights. It has a large double door entry leads to an elegant living room with fireplace and opens to a generous patio and back yard, great for entertaining. Large formal dining room overlooks the mountains. Spacious kitchen with large center island adjacent to family room and views the rear yard. Glass doors from the family room, bar area, living room and bedroom all lead to private covered patio area that views the Valley and city lights. Newly replaced flooring and remodeled the wall. This home has an open floor plan. Extra-large deck with fireplace ring. 5 bedrooms including the retreat size master bedroom. Please don't miss the great chance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Monte Place have any available units?
270 Monte Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 270 Monte Place currently offering any rent specials?
270 Monte Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Monte Place pet-friendly?
No, 270 Monte Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 270 Monte Place offer parking?
No, 270 Monte Place does not offer parking.
Does 270 Monte Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 Monte Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Monte Place have a pool?
No, 270 Monte Place does not have a pool.
Does 270 Monte Place have accessible units?
No, 270 Monte Place does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Monte Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 Monte Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 270 Monte Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 270 Monte Place does not have units with air conditioning.
