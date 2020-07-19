270 Monte Place

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful single story home has Arcadia's finest VIEW of the San Gabriel valley, mountains and city lights. It has a large double door entry leads to an elegant living room with fireplace and opens to a generous patio and back yard, great for entertaining. Large formal dining room overlooks the mountains. Spacious kitchen with large center island adjacent to family room and views the rear yard. Glass doors from the family room, bar area, living room and bedroom all lead to private covered patio area that views the Valley and city lights. Newly replaced flooring and remodeled the wall. This home has an open floor plan. Extra-large deck with fireplace ring. 5 bedrooms including the retreat size master bedroom. Please don't miss the great chance.