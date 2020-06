Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Features Four Bedrooms, Three Full Baths, Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Separate Master Suite with Bathroom and Sitting area. The house is situated in an exclusive area surrounded by estate homes. Home is completely remodeled throughout with NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, Newer Window; Recessed lighting throughout, and inside Laundry area with built-in cabinet is adjacent to the newly remodeled kitchen. Amenities include Central Air and Heat. Small Pet are okay