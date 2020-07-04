All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated January 28 2020

1626 S 1st Avenue

1626 South 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1626 South 1st Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This is truly a family neighborhood home offering a large floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths in award wining Arcadia school district. Large living room with a classic fireplace, large windows overlooking the well manicured front yard, hardwood floors throughout the living room and adjacent dining area. Another large family room with its own fireplace and large sliding doors opening onto the patio and Pool. The kitchen has a breakfast nook views to the rear garden and is accessible from both the dining area and family room. Separate laundry room and an adjacent powder room. All 4 bedrooms have it's own closet space. The rear bedroom is currently being used as an in home office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 S 1st Avenue have any available units?
1626 S 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1626 S 1st Avenue have?
Some of 1626 S 1st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 S 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1626 S 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 S 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1626 S 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1626 S 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 1626 S 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1626 S 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 S 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 S 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1626 S 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 1626 S 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1626 S 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 S 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 S 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 S 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 S 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

