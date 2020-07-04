1626 S 1st Avenue

Amenities

This is truly a family neighborhood home offering a large floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths in award wining Arcadia school district. Large living room with a classic fireplace, large windows overlooking the well manicured front yard, hardwood floors throughout the living room and adjacent dining area. Another large family room with its own fireplace and large sliding doors opening onto the patio and Pool. The kitchen has a breakfast nook views to the rear garden and is accessible from both the dining area and family room. Separate laundry room and an adjacent powder room. All 4 bedrooms have it's own closet space. The rear bedroom is currently being used as an in home office.