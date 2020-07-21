All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:11 PM

161 E Pamela Road

161 East Pamela Road · No Longer Available
Location

161 East Pamela Road, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This south facing 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is conveniently located near old town Arcadia. Entering the home, a formal living room greets you and leads you to an open floor plan into the family room, dining room, and kitchen with a breakfast area. Looking out into the backyard sits a sparkling pool. Additionally, a bonus room in the home can be used as an office or kid's play room. Two car attached garage grants direct access into the home. Separate laundry area. This home is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 E Pamela Road have any available units?
161 E Pamela Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 161 E Pamela Road currently offering any rent specials?
161 E Pamela Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 E Pamela Road pet-friendly?
No, 161 E Pamela Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 161 E Pamela Road offer parking?
Yes, 161 E Pamela Road offers parking.
Does 161 E Pamela Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 E Pamela Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 E Pamela Road have a pool?
Yes, 161 E Pamela Road has a pool.
Does 161 E Pamela Road have accessible units?
No, 161 E Pamela Road does not have accessible units.
Does 161 E Pamela Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 E Pamela Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 E Pamela Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 E Pamela Road does not have units with air conditioning.
