161 E Pamela Road

This south facing 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is conveniently located near old town Arcadia. Entering the home, a formal living room greets you and leads you to an open floor plan into the family room, dining room, and kitchen with a breakfast area. Looking out into the backyard sits a sparkling pool. Additionally, a bonus room in the home can be used as an office or kid's play room. Two car attached garage grants direct access into the home. Separate laundry area. This home is move in ready!