All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 139 Alta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
139 Alta Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

139 Alta Street

139 Alta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

139 Alta Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ARCADIA Living with Acclaimed Arcadia Schools! This beautifully remodeled Townhome consists of 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) + Approx. 300 SQFT Bonus Room with Open Floor Plan providing 2133 SQFT of spacious living and comfort.
Nestled in the heart of Arcadia, this lovely Townhouse is in close proximity to All Life's essentials: Arcadia schools, retail stores, restaurants, 210 fwy, Metro Gold Line station, golf course, LA County Park, etc.
The property is in a gated community with a large, fenced patio. The spacious living room features high ceiling, fireplace, and sliding door to the patio. The formal dining room has a wet bar, and the bright kitchen has a breakfast nook. The den on the main level can be used as a 4th bedroom. The spacious master suite is highlighted with a dual sink vanity, shower stall, tub, walk-in closet, and balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Alta Street have any available units?
139 Alta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 139 Alta Street have?
Some of 139 Alta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Alta Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Alta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Alta Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Alta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 139 Alta Street offer parking?
Yes, 139 Alta Street offers parking.
Does 139 Alta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Alta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Alta Street have a pool?
No, 139 Alta Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Alta Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Alta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Alta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Alta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Alta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Alta Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles