139 Alta Street

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ARCADIA Living with Acclaimed Arcadia Schools! This beautifully remodeled Townhome consists of 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) + Approx. 300 SQFT Bonus Room with Open Floor Plan providing 2133 SQFT of spacious living and comfort.

Nestled in the heart of Arcadia, this lovely Townhouse is in close proximity to All Life's essentials: Arcadia schools, retail stores, restaurants, 210 fwy, Metro Gold Line station, golf course, LA County Park, etc.

The property is in a gated community with a large, fenced patio. The spacious living room features high ceiling, fireplace, and sliding door to the patio. The formal dining room has a wet bar, and the bright kitchen has a breakfast nook. The den on the main level can be used as a 4th bedroom. The spacious master suite is highlighted with a dual sink vanity, shower stall, tub, walk-in closet, and balcony.