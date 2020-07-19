All apartments in Arcadia
1130 W Orange Grove Avenue

Location

1130 West Orange Grove Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
The Beautiful property Located in the most wanted Neighborhood - Upper Rancho of North Arcadia. Its situated on a 28,106 Sq. Ft. (130x215), the rare opportunity for fixer up or build your own dream mansion. It has 3 bedroom, 3 baths,3 car detached garage. Spacious living room and family room, also have spacious basement and two fireplaces, in family room & living room. Large formal dinning room with long glass windows to capture the beautiful front yard view. Open kitchen and roomy Master bedroom. Extra bonus room in the Side Yard with 3/4 bath can be the facility for in laws or adult kids. Outdoor fireplace, built in BBQ grill, various flowers & trees make good entertainment. There is no better place to build your forever home in Prestigious North Arcadia School District. An excellent opportunity for a Builder or Investor!Home also For Sale #WS18298118

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
1130 W Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1130 W Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 W Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
