1130 W Orange Grove Avenue

Amenities

garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

The Beautiful property Located in the most wanted Neighborhood - Upper Rancho of North Arcadia. Its situated on a 28,106 Sq. Ft. (130x215), the rare opportunity for fixer up or build your own dream mansion. It has 3 bedroom, 3 baths,3 car detached garage. Spacious living room and family room, also have spacious basement and two fireplaces, in family room & living room. Large formal dinning room with long glass windows to capture the beautiful front yard view. Open kitchen and roomy Master bedroom. Extra bonus room in the Side Yard with 3/4 bath can be the facility for in laws or adult kids. Outdoor fireplace, built in BBQ grill, various flowers & trees make good entertainment. There is no better place to build your forever home in Prestigious North Arcadia School District. An excellent opportunity for a Builder or Investor!Home also For Sale #WS18298118