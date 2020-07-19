All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1033 W Duarte Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1033 W Duarte Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1033 W Duarte Road

1033 W Duarte Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1033 W Duarte Rd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Home is located at a very convenient complex. Close to all amenities and transportations with Award winning Arcadia Schools. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1758 Sqft living space. Formal living room with Balcony. Very functional kitchen. There is a bonus room next to dinning area and can be used as office or game room. All bedroom are at upper level. One spacious master suite. Two other bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom. Three sky lights help you save some electricity cost. This is an end unit. More quieter and private. The side yard and back yard have enough space for a garden. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 W Duarte Road have any available units?
1033 W Duarte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 1033 W Duarte Road currently offering any rent specials?
1033 W Duarte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 W Duarte Road pet-friendly?
No, 1033 W Duarte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1033 W Duarte Road offer parking?
Yes, 1033 W Duarte Road offers parking.
Does 1033 W Duarte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 W Duarte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 W Duarte Road have a pool?
No, 1033 W Duarte Road does not have a pool.
Does 1033 W Duarte Road have accessible units?
No, 1033 W Duarte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 W Duarte Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 W Duarte Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 W Duarte Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 W Duarte Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles