1033 W Duarte Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Home is located at a very convenient complex. Close to all amenities and transportations with Award winning Arcadia Schools. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1758 Sqft living space. Formal living room with Balcony. Very functional kitchen. There is a bonus room next to dinning area and can be used as office or game room. All bedroom are at upper level. One spacious master suite. Two other bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom. Three sky lights help you save some electricity cost. This is an end unit. More quieter and private. The side yard and back yard have enough space for a garden. Move in Ready.