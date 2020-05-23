7 MEADOWPOINT

Amenities

You'll love this wonderful home in a great location. Very popular Highlands - Pacific Ridge neighborhood, Crownpoint model. Classy Mediterranean exterior styling. Bright and sunny floorplan, freshly painted, stunning hardwood floors downstairs and on the dramatic staircase, all new carpet upstairs. Peaceful private back yard with a tropical flair. 5 bedrooms, currently configured as 4 spacious bedrooms (upstairs) plus a large downstairs office, 3 full baths, approximately 2768 sqft. Beautiful kitchen opens to a spacious family room, ideal for entertaining. Outstanding location in Aliso Viejo, and just minutes to the beach. Award-winning Capistrano Unified School District.