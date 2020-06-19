All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

47 Sandalwood

47 Sandalwood · No Longer Available
Location

47 Sandalwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! End Unit, inside corner lot...almost 4,000 feet of a Gardener's Paradise! This home is surrounded by a beautiful maintained yard with fruit tree's, raised veggie garden's, beautiful tree's, flower's & potted plants! 2 patio area's, a fire pit, outdoor furniture...all ready for you to enjoy!! This home has been nicely remodeled with dual pane windows, custom window coverings, scraped ceilings & recessed lighting, crown moulding, custom baseboards & walnut hardwood flooring. Remodeled kitchen has a garden window over looking beautiful backyard, granite counter tops & custom maple cabinetry! Large living area w/gas fireplace, slider to the backyard & cathedral ceilings! Separate dining area. 1/2 bath downstairs & direct access to the 2 car attached garage. Upstairs you have a large Master bedroom, private bath w/dual sinks & walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms are also a nice size! Auto sprinklers to keep the backyard BEAUTIFUL! All amenities included: POOL, Spa, Hot Tub, 2 Tennis courts & a children's playground. MANY Parks nearby!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Sandalwood have any available units?
47 Sandalwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 47 Sandalwood have?
Some of 47 Sandalwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Sandalwood currently offering any rent specials?
47 Sandalwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Sandalwood pet-friendly?
No, 47 Sandalwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 47 Sandalwood offer parking?
Yes, 47 Sandalwood offers parking.
Does 47 Sandalwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Sandalwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Sandalwood have a pool?
Yes, 47 Sandalwood has a pool.
Does 47 Sandalwood have accessible units?
No, 47 Sandalwood does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Sandalwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Sandalwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Sandalwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Sandalwood does not have units with air conditioning.

