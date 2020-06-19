47 Sandalwood

Amenities

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! End Unit, inside corner lot...almost 4,000 feet of a Gardener's Paradise! This home is surrounded by a beautiful maintained yard with fruit tree's, raised veggie garden's, beautiful tree's, flower's & potted plants! 2 patio area's, a fire pit, outdoor furniture...all ready for you to enjoy!! This home has been nicely remodeled with dual pane windows, custom window coverings, scraped ceilings & recessed lighting, crown moulding, custom baseboards & walnut hardwood flooring. Remodeled kitchen has a garden window over looking beautiful backyard, granite counter tops & custom maple cabinetry! Large living area w/gas fireplace, slider to the backyard & cathedral ceilings! Separate dining area. 1/2 bath downstairs & direct access to the 2 car attached garage. Upstairs you have a large Master bedroom, private bath w/dual sinks & walk in closet. Both secondary bedrooms are also a nice size! Auto sprinklers to keep the backyard BEAUTIFUL! All amenities included: POOL, Spa, Hot Tub, 2 Tennis courts & a children's playground. MANY Parks nearby!!!