Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

21 Vantis Drive

21 Vantis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21 Vantis Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

business center
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
hot tub
internet access
LOFT21 - A Unique Full Service European Style Experience for Short Term Needs.
LOFT21 offers a one of a kind experience with high-end finishes, luxurious accommodations, resort-like amenities. For the discriminating guest who desires a unique experience, there is quite simply nothing like it in Orange County!
The spacious loft is approximately 1800 square feet, professionally decorated with a large master suite and spa-like master bath on a separate level. The Loft also includes a guest bedroom, and an unusually large professionally appointed kitchen, spacious business center with WIFI, custom desk and conference table for private meetings.
LOFT21 tailors each experience to meet our corporate guest’s needs.
LOFT21 is located at City Walk in Aliso Viejo’s newest urban development. It is designed for business professionals, providing accommodations designed for individuals working for extended periods in the Orange County area. We are perfectly suited for corporate travelers desiring privacy, and more living space in an urban setting where our guests have the option of walking to local businesses, shopping, dining and services, rather than commuting to and from residential suburbs.
LOFT21. Just bring your suitcase and a smile!
Summer Rate Apply at a Higher Rate for June 1 through August 31, 2019. Call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Vantis Drive have any available units?
21 Vantis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 21 Vantis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Vantis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Vantis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21 Vantis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 21 Vantis Drive offer parking?
No, 21 Vantis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21 Vantis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Vantis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Vantis Drive have a pool?
No, 21 Vantis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21 Vantis Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Vantis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Vantis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Vantis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Vantis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Vantis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
