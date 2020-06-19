21 Vantis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center hot tub internet access

LOFT21 - A Unique Full Service European Style Experience for Short Term Needs.

LOFT21 offers a one of a kind experience with high-end finishes, luxurious accommodations, resort-like amenities. For the discriminating guest who desires a unique experience, there is quite simply nothing like it in Orange County!

The spacious loft is approximately 1800 square feet, professionally decorated with a large master suite and spa-like master bath on a separate level. The Loft also includes a guest bedroom, and an unusually large professionally appointed kitchen, spacious business center with WIFI, custom desk and conference table for private meetings.

LOFT21 tailors each experience to meet our corporate guest’s needs.

LOFT21 is located at City Walk in Aliso Viejo’s newest urban development. It is designed for business professionals, providing accommodations designed for individuals working for extended periods in the Orange County area. We are perfectly suited for corporate travelers desiring privacy, and more living space in an urban setting where our guests have the option of walking to local businesses, shopping, dining and services, rather than commuting to and from residential suburbs.

LOFT21. Just bring your suitcase and a smile!

Summer Rate Apply at a Higher Rate for June 1 through August 31, 2019. Call for details