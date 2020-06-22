61 La Paloma

Amenities
Newly renovated Beach town master suite for rent. Walk or ride to the beach, Dana Point Harbor, shopping plaza and Movie Theater. This is a great room and a great space to call home. The owner is renting the master suite portion of the newly renovated Condo with a walkout patio/yard from the room. The Master room for rent can also be furnished if needed. Rental also includes access to the Community pool, Tennis court, and fitness center.
Bring your surfboard because one attached garage space with storage is part of the rent. Utilities included along with an in-house washer/ dryer.
pets will be considered with pet security deposit
tenant to provide 2 months bank statements and pay stubs
tenant to consent to a criminal background check
tenant to provide credit report