61 La Paloma

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Newly renovated Beach town master suite for rent. Walk or ride to the beach, Dana Point Harbor, shopping plaza and Movie Theater. This is a great room and a great space to call home. The owner is renting the master suite portion of the newly renovated Condo with a walkout patio/yard from the room. The Master room for rent can also be furnished if needed. Rental also includes access to the Community pool, Tennis court, and fitness center.

Bring your surfboard because one attached garage space with storage is part of the rent. Utilities included along with an in-house washer/ dryer.



pets will be considered with pet security deposit

tenant to provide 2 months bank statements and pay stubs

tenant to consent to a criminal background check

tenant to provide credit report