61 La Paloma

61 S La Paloma Ave · No Longer Available
Location

61 S La Paloma Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly renovated Beach town master suite for rent. Walk or ride to the beach, Dana Point Harbor, shopping plaza and Movie Theater. This is a great room and a great space to call home. The owner is renting the master suite portion of the newly renovated Condo with a walkout patio/yard from the room. The Master room for rent can also be furnished if needed. Rental also includes access to the Community pool, Tennis court, and fitness center.
Bring your surfboard because one attached garage space with storage is part of the rent. Utilities included along with an in-house washer/ dryer.

pets will be considered with pet security deposit
tenant to provide 2 months bank statements and pay stubs
tenant to consent to a criminal background check
tenant to provide credit report

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 La Paloma have any available units?
61 La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 61 La Paloma have?
Some of 61 La Paloma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
61 La Paloma isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 La Paloma pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 La Paloma is pet friendly.
Does 61 La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 61 La Paloma does offer parking.
Does 61 La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 La Paloma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 La Paloma have a pool?
Yes, 61 La Paloma has a pool.
Does 61 La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 61 La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 61 La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 La Paloma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 La Paloma have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 La Paloma does not have units with air conditioning.
