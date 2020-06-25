All apartments in Alhambra
/
Alhambra, CA
/
2613 Orange Grove Avenue
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:46 PM

2613 Orange Grove Avenue

2613 Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Orange Grove Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house for Lease in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 story home has dual pane windows all around. Warm Natural Light throughout the house. It has an additional family room, an enclosed sunroom, and a custom patio deck looking over the backyard with plenty of shade. Upstairs Bedrooms Share One Bath. Two Brand New Sectional A/C units installed in both upstairs bedrooms. There is a two car garage, for lower/compact cars only & a driveway. It has a Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator & an additional Freezer. Conveniently located & close to many Schools, Shopping Plaza, and Restaurants. Easy access to 10 & 710 & 60 Freeways. Close to Downtown LA.
- Be aware of fraud activities when applying- fraud acting as fake owner- Make sure it is face to face, only work with "Licensed" Realtor.
- Call 626.316.9118 Jacob Jen, Listing Agent for Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue have any available units?
2613 Orange Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue have?
Some of 2613 Orange Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Orange Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Orange Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Orange Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Orange Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Orange Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 Orange Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 2613 Orange Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Orange Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Orange Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Orange Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2613 Orange Grove Avenue has units with air conditioning.
