2300 Hathaway Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b736ffa044 ----

This is a very charming three bedroom home in a picture perfect Alhambra neighborhood. Located just south of the 10 freeway the home is located in a very convenient area.



The home has just been upgraded with new paint, refinished hardwood floors and has many great features.



The home has a large living room, beautiful hardwood floors, sizable bedrooms, two car garage, ample storage space, large yard with beautiful trees, central ac/heat and much much more.



This is a perfect home at a steal of a price! Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home.



Move in costs:

$2600 - Rent

$2600 - Deposit

$175 - Inspection Fee

$40 - Application Fee



Central A/C & Heating