Alhambra, CA
2300 Hathaway Ave
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:26 PM

2300 Hathaway Ave

2300 Hathaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Hathaway Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b736ffa044 ----
This is a very charming three bedroom home in a picture perfect Alhambra neighborhood. Located just south of the 10 freeway the home is located in a very convenient area.

The home has just been upgraded with new paint, refinished hardwood floors and has many great features.

The home has a large living room, beautiful hardwood floors, sizable bedrooms, two car garage, ample storage space, large yard with beautiful trees, central ac/heat and much much more.

This is a perfect home at a steal of a price! Please schedule a time with Real Property Management to view the home.

Move in costs:
$2600 - Rent
$2600 - Deposit
$175 - Inspection Fee
$40 - Application Fee

Central A/C & Heating

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Hathaway Ave have any available units?
2300 Hathaway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2300 Hathaway Ave have?
Some of 2300 Hathaway Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Hathaway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Hathaway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Hathaway Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Hathaway Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2300 Hathaway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Hathaway Ave offers parking.
Does 2300 Hathaway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Hathaway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Hathaway Ave have a pool?
No, 2300 Hathaway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Hathaway Ave have accessible units?
No, 2300 Hathaway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Hathaway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 Hathaway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Hathaway Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2300 Hathaway Ave has units with air conditioning.

