23 N. cordova St.

2 bedroom house - This 2 bed/2 bath front house has been recently updated refinished hardwood/tile floors, central air/heat, and new lighting fixtures/ceiling fans. Both bedrooms are larger than average, especially the master bedroom. The galley kitchen is outfitted with a new 5-burner stainless steel stove and refrigerator. There is also a large utility room stocked with a brand-new Samsung front-load, steam washer, and dryer. The house offers a covered patio leading to a grassy, fenced backyard. There are two off-street parking spaces. The house is conveniently located within walking distance of downtown Alhambra (i.e. Main Street) and is close to the gym/shopping/restaurants/movie theater/public transportation and downtown Los Angeles. Plus, the house is centrally located near San Marino, Pasadena, South Pasadena, and USC's Health Sciences Campus. The owner will pay for water, trash, and gardener. If your interested please go to our website to schedule your showing at www.RentHMR.com or you can call us at 909-259-0358



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5629371)