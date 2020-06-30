All apartments in Alhambra
23 N. cordova St.

23 North Cordova Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 North Cordova Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
2 bedroom house - This 2 bed/2 bath front house has been recently updated refinished hardwood/tile floors, central air/heat, and new lighting fixtures/ceiling fans. Both bedrooms are larger than average, especially the master bedroom. The galley kitchen is outfitted with a new 5-burner stainless steel stove and refrigerator. There is also a large utility room stocked with a brand-new Samsung front-load, steam washer, and dryer. The house offers a covered patio leading to a grassy, fenced backyard. There are two off-street parking spaces. The house is conveniently located within walking distance of downtown Alhambra (i.e. Main Street) and is close to the gym/shopping/restaurants/movie theater/public transportation and downtown Los Angeles. Plus, the house is centrally located near San Marino, Pasadena, South Pasadena, and USC's Health Sciences Campus. The owner will pay for water, trash, and gardener. If your interested please go to our website to schedule your showing at www.RentHMR.com or you can call us at 909-259-0358

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5629371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 N. cordova St. have any available units?
23 N. cordova St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 23 N. cordova St. have?
Some of 23 N. cordova St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 N. cordova St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 N. cordova St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 N. cordova St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 N. cordova St. is pet friendly.
Does 23 N. cordova St. offer parking?
Yes, 23 N. cordova St. offers parking.
Does 23 N. cordova St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 N. cordova St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 N. cordova St. have a pool?
No, 23 N. cordova St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 N. cordova St. have accessible units?
No, 23 N. cordova St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 N. cordova St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 N. cordova St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 N. cordova St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 N. cordova St. has units with air conditioning.

