All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 223 S BUSHNELL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
223 S BUSHNELL AVE
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

223 S BUSHNELL AVE

223 South Bushnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

223 South Bushnell Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 BEDS 1 BATH NICE APARTMENT IN ALHAMBRA FOR LEASE - upgraded 2 BEDS 1 BATH downstairs apartments for lease , including water & trash one parking , close to freeway, markets ..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 S BUSHNELL AVE have any available units?
223 S BUSHNELL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
Is 223 S BUSHNELL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
223 S BUSHNELL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 S BUSHNELL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 223 S BUSHNELL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 223 S BUSHNELL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 223 S BUSHNELL AVE offers parking.
Does 223 S BUSHNELL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 S BUSHNELL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 S BUSHNELL AVE have a pool?
No, 223 S BUSHNELL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 223 S BUSHNELL AVE have accessible units?
No, 223 S BUSHNELL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 223 S BUSHNELL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 S BUSHNELL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 S BUSHNELL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 S BUSHNELL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles