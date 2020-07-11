Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport e-payments

Enjoy stylish living minutes from downtown Los Angeles in one of our freshly renovated apartment homes. Luxe 1801 offers a choice of floor plans to fit your lifestyle; from cozy studio-style to spacious three bedroom models. To make living in your new home convenient and enjoyable, you can take advantage of the many amenities Luxe 1801 has to offer.You can relax in the courtyard pool or workout in fitness center. Luxe 1801 Apartments also offers the conveniences of on-site laundry facilities. Public transportation is located nearby which makes getting around easy, and adds to the pleasure of living at this unique complex. Please call or stop in for a tour to see what makes Luxe 1801 a truly special place to call home.*Pricing and availability are subject to change. Valid for new residents only. Square footages displayed are approximate. Minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. AMC-CA, Inc, dba Apartment Management Consultants BRE #01449928