Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Luxe 1801

Open Now until 6pm
1801 Garvey Ave. · (626) 513-0837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,725

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luxe 1801.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
Enjoy stylish living minutes from downtown Los Angeles in one of our freshly renovated apartment homes. Luxe 1801 offers a choice of floor plans to fit your lifestyle; from cozy studio-style to spacious three bedroom models. To make living in your new home convenient and enjoyable, you can take advantage of the many amenities Luxe 1801 has to offer.You can relax in the courtyard pool or workout in fitness center. Luxe 1801 Apartments also offers the conveniences of on-site laundry facilities. Public transportation is located nearby which makes getting around easy, and adds to the pleasure of living at this unique complex. Please call or stop in for a tour to see what makes Luxe 1801 a truly special place to call home.*Pricing and availability are subject to change. Valid for new residents only. Square footages displayed are approximate. Minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. AMC-CA, Inc, dba Apartment Management Consultants BRE #01449928

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Luxe 1801 have any available units?
Luxe 1801 has 9 units available starting at $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Luxe 1801 have?
Some of Luxe 1801's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luxe 1801 currently offering any rent specials?
Luxe 1801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Luxe 1801 pet-friendly?
Yes, Luxe 1801 is pet friendly.
Does Luxe 1801 offer parking?
Yes, Luxe 1801 offers parking.
Does Luxe 1801 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Luxe 1801 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Luxe 1801 have a pool?
Yes, Luxe 1801 has a pool.
Does Luxe 1801 have accessible units?
No, Luxe 1801 does not have accessible units.
Does Luxe 1801 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luxe 1801 has units with dishwashers.
Does Luxe 1801 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Luxe 1801 has units with air conditioning.
