Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fantastic townhome conveniently located in North Alhambra just 2 blocks away from Main Street. This beautiful town home is walking distance to shopping malls, restaurants, public transportation and Movie Theater. It also features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with spacious floor plan, cozy fire place in family room, hardwood floor throughout, 2 Car attached garage, 2 balconies, private back yard and much more.