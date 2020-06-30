All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

116 E Mclean Street

116 E McLean St · No Longer Available
Location

116 E McLean St, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new townhome construction in gorgeous Alhambra. This neighborhood
hosts modern tri-level townhomes with private, underground parking and an open concept floor plan with room for your family and friends. Each unit includes a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer appliances. A luxurious, private patio allows for entertaining
guests. The two bedroom units boast two suites and an additional half guest bathroom.

Just minutes away from Old Town Pasadena, bustling Huntington Drive
and the 10 and 710 freeways, it is easy to fall in love with these new construction homes. The highly ranked Garfield Elementary School and Alhambra High School both neighbor the community. Along with many shops and restaurants which all add to the energetic
atmosphere and ease of living. Look no further because Pacific Villa Alhambra is the newest and most desirable living community on the market. Call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E Mclean Street have any available units?
116 E Mclean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 116 E Mclean Street have?
Some of 116 E Mclean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 E Mclean Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 E Mclean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E Mclean Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 E Mclean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 116 E Mclean Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 E Mclean Street offers parking.
Does 116 E Mclean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 E Mclean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E Mclean Street have a pool?
No, 116 E Mclean Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 E Mclean Street have accessible units?
No, 116 E Mclean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E Mclean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 E Mclean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 E Mclean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 E Mclean Street does not have units with air conditioning.

