Bright, open floorplan in this 3bd/3bth end-unit in gated Marengo Manor. Updated kitchen, laundry room with washer/dryer, fireplace, central A/C, balcony, NEW laminate flooring throughout, lots of storage, window coverings. Please note 3rd bedroom is small at about 80 sq ft and has a closet but may be better suited as an in-home office. Gated pool area. With 2 assigned parking spaces. Will consider small pet.