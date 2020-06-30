All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 5704 Skyview Way - A, A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
5704 Skyview Way - A, A
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:11 AM

5704 Skyview Way - A, A

5704 Skyview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5704 Skyview Way, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Downtown Agoura Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live in Agoura Hills where where style & nature blend...this highly updated 2 story end unit is light & bright...new lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors are all showcased in a home that has been freshly painted in a warm neutral color...the upstairs bedroom is a very spacious loft with a dressing area, walk in closet and updated private bathroom...there is a patio that overlooks the babbling brook offering a serene setting and your own laundry area...this home also has a 1 car garage... Enjoy strolling to parks, shopping, dining,and public transportation...not to mention, Malibu is just down the road!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A have any available units?
5704 Skyview Way - A, A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A have?
Some of 5704 Skyview Way - A, A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Skyview Way - A, A currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Skyview Way - A, A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Skyview Way - A, A pet-friendly?
No, 5704 Skyview Way - A, A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A offer parking?
Yes, 5704 Skyview Way - A, A offers parking.
Does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Skyview Way - A, A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A have a pool?
No, 5704 Skyview Way - A, A does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A have accessible units?
No, 5704 Skyview Way - A, A does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 Skyview Way - A, A has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 Skyview Way - A, A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5704 Skyview Way - A, A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons