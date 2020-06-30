5704 Skyview Way - A, A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Live in Agoura Hills where where style & nature blend...this highly updated 2 story end unit is light & bright...new lighting, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood-like floors are all showcased in a home that has been freshly painted in a warm neutral color...the upstairs bedroom is a very spacious loft with a dressing area, walk in closet and updated private bathroom...there is a patio that overlooks the babbling brook offering a serene setting and your own laundry area...this home also has a 1 car garage... Enjoy strolling to parks, shopping, dining,and public transportation...not to mention, Malibu is just down the road!