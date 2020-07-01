5370 Lewis Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Charming Ranch Style 1 Story House - Property Id: 47244



Charming 1 Story Ranch Style House

3 Bedrooms have new carpet and walk in closets, bonus room in one bedroom, 3 bath, new hardwood flooring throughout, 2 living areas, dining area, large kitchen, 2 huge fenced yard, chicken coop, goat arena with small barn, treehouse

pets ok on approval.

Minimum 1 year lease

Contact to see, do not disturb occupants

