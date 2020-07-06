All apartments in Agoura Hills
5362 Lake Lindero Drive

5362 Lake Lindero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5362 Lake Lindero Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hands down, one of the nicest townhomes on the market in this price range! This light, bright, peaceful and impressively upgraded two story Lake Lindero townhome, in the heart of Agoura Hills, will draw you in the second you see it! Enjoy newer updated kitchen that's topped off with gorgeous granite counter-tops, recessed lights, and a large window that overlooks a secluded patio. Not to mention its overall welcoming ambiance due to its warm, neutral colors, smooth ceilings and updated window treatments. Tile and wood-like floors throughout, absolutely no carpet! The full-size indoor laundry room, very spacious master bedroom, and a guest bedroom with a walk-in closet will leave you wanting to move right in! Both upstairs and downstairs bathrooms are fully upgraded from floor to ceiling! The attached 1-car garage with direct access to the living room is a huge net plus! Its proximity to the 101 freeway, Lake Lindero, restaurants, banks, and the award-winning Las Virgenes School District makes this two-story townhome the perfect package plus more! Landlord pays for water and trash. Washer and dryer in unit. Tour this home from the comfort and safety of your home! Click on link for 3-D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8s6N8SyoYG&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive have any available units?
5362 Lake Lindero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive have?
Some of 5362 Lake Lindero Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5362 Lake Lindero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5362 Lake Lindero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5362 Lake Lindero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5362 Lake Lindero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5362 Lake Lindero Drive offers parking.
Does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5362 Lake Lindero Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive have a pool?
No, 5362 Lake Lindero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive have accessible units?
No, 5362 Lake Lindero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5362 Lake Lindero Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5362 Lake Lindero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5362 Lake Lindero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

