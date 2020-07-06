5362 Lake Lindero Drive

Amenities

Hands down, one of the nicest townhomes on the market in this price range! This light, bright, peaceful and impressively upgraded two story Lake Lindero townhome, in the heart of Agoura Hills, will draw you in the second you see it! Enjoy newer updated kitchen that's topped off with gorgeous granite counter-tops, recessed lights, and a large window that overlooks a secluded patio. Not to mention its overall welcoming ambiance due to its warm, neutral colors, smooth ceilings and updated window treatments. Tile and wood-like floors throughout, absolutely no carpet! The full-size indoor laundry room, very spacious master bedroom, and a guest bedroom with a walk-in closet will leave you wanting to move right in! Both upstairs and downstairs bathrooms are fully upgraded from floor to ceiling! The attached 1-car garage with direct access to the living room is a huge net plus! Its proximity to the 101 freeway, Lake Lindero, restaurants, banks, and the award-winning Las Virgenes School District makes this two-story townhome the perfect package plus more! Landlord pays for water and trash. Washer and dryer in unit. Tour this home from the comfort and safety of your home! Click on link for 3-D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S8s6N8SyoYG&mls=1