30767 Canwood Street

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fabulous Lake Views & Great Outdoor Setting from this Highly Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Lakefront Home! Spacious and Open Floor Plan & Family Friendly Back Yard with a Stunning Composite Deck with High End Glass Railing. Absolutely Perfect for a Young Family as the Home is in the Award Winning Las Virgenes School District. Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment just minutes away in the new Target Center. Only 25 minutes to Zuma Beach. Rent Includes Unlimited Access to the Lake Lindero Country Club featuring with Community Pool, Tennis and optional golf. Boating, Fishing & Kayaking are just a few things you will enjoy at this Charming Lakefront Home. Hiking & Biking Trails in the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains is just minutes so you can enjoy all that Agoura Hills has to offer.