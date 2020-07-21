All apartments in Agoura Hills
Agoura Hills, CA
30767 Canwood Street
30767 Canwood Street

Location

30767 Canwood Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Fabulous Lake Views & Great Outdoor Setting from this Highly Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story Lakefront Home! Spacious and Open Floor Plan & Family Friendly Back Yard with a Stunning Composite Deck with High End Glass Railing. Absolutely Perfect for a Young Family as the Home is in the Award Winning Las Virgenes School District. Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment just minutes away in the new Target Center. Only 25 minutes to Zuma Beach. Rent Includes Unlimited Access to the Lake Lindero Country Club featuring with Community Pool, Tennis and optional golf. Boating, Fishing & Kayaking are just a few things you will enjoy at this Charming Lakefront Home. Hiking & Biking Trails in the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains is just minutes so you can enjoy all that Agoura Hills has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30767 Canwood Street have any available units?
30767 Canwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30767 Canwood Street have?
Some of 30767 Canwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30767 Canwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
30767 Canwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30767 Canwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 30767 Canwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30767 Canwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 30767 Canwood Street offers parking.
Does 30767 Canwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30767 Canwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30767 Canwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 30767 Canwood Street has a pool.
Does 30767 Canwood Street have accessible units?
No, 30767 Canwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30767 Canwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30767 Canwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30767 Canwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30767 Canwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
