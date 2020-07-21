All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:11 AM

30709 Whaleboat Place

30709 Whaleboat Place · No Longer Available
Location

30709 Whaleboat Place, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Lake Lindero

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Waterfront Estate home could be a tranquil get away or entertainer's paradise with dual master suites and tasteful upgrades throughout. Open and bright floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths, & boasts a spectacular lakefront setting. This beautiful home offers a designer granite kitchen, French doors, hardwood floors throughout, covered patio, built-in gas BBQ, 2 master suites, jacuzzi tub for 2, bay windows, built-ins, dramatic balcony inside entry, smooth vaulted ceilings, marble fireplace, recessed lighting, indoor laundry, & finished garage which can be your man cave. Don't miss the peaceful & tranquil lake views from the master bedroom, one of the greatest features of the home! Perfect for a family that will appreciate lakefront living along w/boating, fishing, kayaking & stand-up paddle boarding. Great Schools, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment & new Target Center. Close proximity to Malibu / point Dume/ Santa Monica beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30709 Whaleboat Place have any available units?
30709 Whaleboat Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 30709 Whaleboat Place have?
Some of 30709 Whaleboat Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30709 Whaleboat Place currently offering any rent specials?
30709 Whaleboat Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30709 Whaleboat Place pet-friendly?
No, 30709 Whaleboat Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 30709 Whaleboat Place offer parking?
Yes, 30709 Whaleboat Place offers parking.
Does 30709 Whaleboat Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30709 Whaleboat Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30709 Whaleboat Place have a pool?
No, 30709 Whaleboat Place does not have a pool.
Does 30709 Whaleboat Place have accessible units?
No, 30709 Whaleboat Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30709 Whaleboat Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 30709 Whaleboat Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30709 Whaleboat Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 30709 Whaleboat Place does not have units with air conditioning.
