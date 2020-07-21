30709 Whaleboat Place

Amenities

Waterfront Estate home could be a tranquil get away or entertainer's paradise with dual master suites and tasteful upgrades throughout. Open and bright floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths, & boasts a spectacular lakefront setting. This beautiful home offers a designer granite kitchen, French doors, hardwood floors throughout, covered patio, built-in gas BBQ, 2 master suites, jacuzzi tub for 2, bay windows, built-ins, dramatic balcony inside entry, smooth vaulted ceilings, marble fireplace, recessed lighting, indoor laundry, & finished garage which can be your man cave. Don't miss the peaceful & tranquil lake views from the master bedroom, one of the greatest features of the home! Perfect for a family that will appreciate lakefront living along w/boating, fishing, kayaking & stand-up paddle boarding. Great Schools, close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment & new Target Center. Close proximity to Malibu / point Dume/ Santa Monica beaches.