Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

28245 Laura La Plante Drive

28245 Laura La Plante Drive · (818) 404-7573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28245 Laura La Plante Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Historic Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 28245 Laura La Plante Drive · Avail. now

$5,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Exquisite Contemporary Newly Remodeled home - Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Price is adjusted according to your needs. Furnished; $8500, unfurnished $6500. Exquisite Contemporary recently remodeled home with 180-degree view surrounded by trees and mountains. This impressive property boasts four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, on a rare 7653 corner lot situated on a wonderful tree lined street in an upscale Agoura Hills. Open large terrace with a magnificent view of the mountains. Interior includes hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen, dining and living room. This home features an RTI fully customized automation system which is controlled by an iPad, NEST Thermostat and comes equipped with a 65' 4K Samsung television and all newer appliances. Enjoy lounging on one of your 3 decks just outside of the living room, upstairs bedroom and master bedroom while taking in the serenity of your surroundings. This property is perfectly located adjacent to hiking trails, easy access to Malibu, shops, movies and great restaurants. Located in the award winning, highly sought-after Las Virgines School District. The flow and detail of this home is extraordinary, lending itself to elegant and luxurious entertainer's home! A truly rare find!

(RLNE5894238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive have any available units?
28245 Laura La Plante Drive has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive have?
Some of 28245 Laura La Plante Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28245 Laura La Plante Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28245 Laura La Plante Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28245 Laura La Plante Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28245 Laura La Plante Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive offer parking?
No, 28245 Laura La Plante Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28245 Laura La Plante Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive have a pool?
No, 28245 Laura La Plante Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive have accessible units?
No, 28245 Laura La Plante Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28245 Laura La Plante Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28245 Laura La Plante Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28245 Laura La Plante Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
