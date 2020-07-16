28245 Laura La Plante Drive

Amenities

Exquisite Contemporary Newly Remodeled home - Furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Price is adjusted according to your needs. Furnished; $8500, unfurnished $6500. Exquisite Contemporary recently remodeled home with 180-degree view surrounded by trees and mountains. This impressive property boasts four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, on a rare 7653 corner lot situated on a wonderful tree lined street in an upscale Agoura Hills. Open large terrace with a magnificent view of the mountains. Interior includes hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen, dining and living room. This home features an RTI fully customized automation system which is controlled by an iPad, NEST Thermostat and comes equipped with a 65' 4K Samsung television and all newer appliances. Enjoy lounging on one of your 3 decks just outside of the living room, upstairs bedroom and master bedroom while taking in the serenity of your surroundings. This property is perfectly located adjacent to hiking trails, easy access to Malibu, shops, movies and great restaurants. Located in the award winning, highly sought-after Las Virgines School District. The flow and detail of this home is extraordinary, lending itself to elegant and luxurious entertainer's home! A truly rare find!



(RLNE5894238)