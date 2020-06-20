All apartments in Tucson
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:04 AM

422 E Navajo Road

422 East Navajo Road · (520) 440-6342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ 85705
Amphi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This recently remodeled brick home is STUNNING! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms this home features beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of storage in dark cabinets throughout the kitchen, tons of natural sunlight throughout the large open floor plan, a sliding door to back yard that is PERFECT for entertaining, each bedroom has plenty of space, the master bedroom has a separate bathroom with updated features and a HUGE walk in closet, the hall bathroom has been completely remodeled, both the front and backyard are a wonderful balance of easy care landscaping with a wonderful relaxing feel and personality. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 E Navajo Road have any available units?
422 E Navajo Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 E Navajo Road have?
Some of 422 E Navajo Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 E Navajo Road currently offering any rent specials?
422 E Navajo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 E Navajo Road pet-friendly?
No, 422 E Navajo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 422 E Navajo Road offer parking?
No, 422 E Navajo Road does not offer parking.
Does 422 E Navajo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 E Navajo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 E Navajo Road have a pool?
No, 422 E Navajo Road does not have a pool.
Does 422 E Navajo Road have accessible units?
No, 422 E Navajo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 422 E Navajo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 E Navajo Road has units with dishwashers.
