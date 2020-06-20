422 E Navajo Road

Amenities
Available in July! PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This recently remodeled brick home is STUNNING! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms this home features beautiful granite counter tops, plenty of storage in dark cabinets throughout the kitchen, tons of natural sunlight throughout the large open floor plan, a sliding door to back yard that is PERFECT for entertaining, each bedroom has plenty of space, the master bedroom has a separate bathroom with updated features and a HUGE walk in closet, the hall bathroom has been completely remodeled, both the front and backyard are a wonderful balance of easy care landscaping with a wonderful relaxing feel and personality. Welcome home!