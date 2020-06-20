3039 E 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

In historic Sam Hughes and on the 3rd street bike path is this modern designed and completely updated 2000 SQ.FT custom home. Features include, NEWER Triple ZONED high efficiency AC units, 4 large Bedrooms and 4 Baths! Polished Brick and Scored Concrete Floors throughout. Unique spiral stair case to upstairs loft bedroom/bath private Mini Split A/C and vaulted ceilings, a 2 car garage, and 2 covered carport spaces, large master w/ huge walk-in closet, polished brick floors, Passive Solar features, vaulted ceilings, a huge covered patio, stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, walk-in pantry, loft and much more. WATER and TRASH included in monthly rent! Owners are licenced AZ Real Estate Agents.