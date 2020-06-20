All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 3039 E 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
3039 E 3rd Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:23 AM

3039 E 3rd Street

3039 East 3rd Street · (520) 882-3750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Sam Hughes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3039 East 3rd Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Sam Hughes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
In historic Sam Hughes and on the 3rd street bike path is this modern designed and completely updated 2000 SQ.FT custom home. Features include, NEWER Triple ZONED high efficiency AC units, 4 large Bedrooms and 4 Baths! Polished Brick and Scored Concrete Floors throughout. Unique spiral stair case to upstairs loft bedroom/bath private Mini Split A/C and vaulted ceilings, a 2 car garage, and 2 covered carport spaces, large master w/ huge walk-in closet, polished brick floors, Passive Solar features, vaulted ceilings, a huge covered patio, stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, walk-in pantry, loft and much more. WATER and TRASH included in monthly rent! Owners are licenced AZ Real Estate Agents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 E 3rd Street have any available units?
3039 E 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 3039 E 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3039 E 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3039 E 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 3039 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3039 E 3rd Street does offer parking.
Does 3039 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 E 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 E 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 3039 E 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3039 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3039 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3039 E 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3039 E 3rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop
Tucson, AZ 85704
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr
Tucson, AZ 85745
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ 85704
Finisterra Luxury Apartments
6795 E Calle la Paz
Tucson, AZ 85715

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity