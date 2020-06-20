All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 2826 N Silkie Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
2826 N Silkie Place
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:34 AM

2826 N Silkie Place

2826 North Silkie Place · (520) 300-5127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Hedrick Acres
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2826 North Silkie Place, Tucson, AZ 85719
Hedrick Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS from a crisp, clean and well maintained three bedroom, two and one half bath home.It has ALL the extras you could want with large, modern kitchen adjacent to living space and dining, sliding doors out to an adorable, shady patio. Upstairs has a really nice loft for office or hobby room, and a huge master bedroom with a balcony for morning mountain views and coffee! The master bathroom is well planned with separate shower and garden tub for relaxing. Tons of windows for natural light...and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 N Silkie Place have any available units?
2826 N Silkie Place has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 N Silkie Place have?
Some of 2826 N Silkie Place's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 N Silkie Place currently offering any rent specials?
2826 N Silkie Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 N Silkie Place pet-friendly?
No, 2826 N Silkie Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2826 N Silkie Place offer parking?
No, 2826 N Silkie Place does not offer parking.
Does 2826 N Silkie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 N Silkie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 N Silkie Place have a pool?
No, 2826 N Silkie Place does not have a pool.
Does 2826 N Silkie Place have accessible units?
No, 2826 N Silkie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 N Silkie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 N Silkie Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2826 N Silkie Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Van Buren
625 N Van Buren Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ 85706
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada
Tucson, AZ 85718
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd
Tucson, AZ 85712
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd
Tucson, AZ 85741
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85719
Green Leaf At Broadway
8880 E Broadway Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85710

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity