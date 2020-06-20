2826 N Silkie Place

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bathtub range refrigerator

BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS from a crisp, clean and well maintained three bedroom, two and one half bath home.It has ALL the extras you could want with large, modern kitchen adjacent to living space and dining, sliding doors out to an adorable, shady patio. Upstairs has a really nice loft for office or hobby room, and a huge master bedroom with a balcony for morning mountain views and coffee! The master bathroom is well planned with separate shower and garden tub for relaxing. Tons of windows for natural light...and so much more!