hedrick acres
190 Apartments for rent in Hedrick Acres, Tucson, AZ
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
808 E Hedrick Drive
808 East Hedrick Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1503 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful privately gated house plus detached guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with open floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Alder Style Wood Cabinets, and Modern Appliances.
1745 E Glenn St #201
1745 East Glenn Street, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$735
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1745 E Glenn St #201 Available 08/17/20 Condo in gated community - Available in August! Recently upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath with appliance package to include built in low profile micro and ceiling fan. Gated community with full amenities.
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$575
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.
2826 N Silkie Place
2826 North Silkie Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1975 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS from a crisp, clean and well maintained three bedroom, two and one half bath home.
Results within 1 mile of Hedrick Acres
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building B
2383 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
537 E Jacinto St
537 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$715
785 sqft
Newly Refurbished 2 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Central Location - AVAILABLE NOW! Total refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in convenient central location.
1 East Navajo Road
1 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom, two story apartment located in central Tucson. Spacious living areas with tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Gated front yard. Coin operated laundry rooms. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent.
2102 North Norton Avenue
2102 North Norton Avenue, Tucson, AZ
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
3094 sqft
***SEASONAL MOVE IN SPECIAL*** $1,775 rental price until August!! Awesome EIGHT bedroom home blocks from the U of A! This home is extremely spacious with two seperate kitchens, private gated pool, hot tub, pool table and plenty of backyard space
2366 N 6th Avenue
2366 North 6th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$445
156 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Call us today at 349-0933 to tour this home as it is not going to last at this price! Complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, basic cable and wifi.
2501 E Towner St
2501 East Towner Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1780 sqft
AVAILABLE April 1, 2020 - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Arizona room - living room - family room - central air conditioner - washer and dryer - polished concrete floor - breakfast bar, new kitchen - hardwood cabinets - covered patios - huge walled
1388 E Mountain Place
1388 East Mountain Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
1388 E Mountain Place Available 07/17/20 Mountain / Roger - 1388 E. Mountain Place - Built in 1998, This home features 3 bedrooms and original 4th bedroom was converted into extended Master bedroom space, perfect for an office/sitting room.
1535 E Seneca Street
1535 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
Excellent opportunity to rent a fully remodeled home in an ideal central neighborhood. This home has newer kitchen cabinetry, counters, sink, fixtures, and lighting.
2226 E Water Street
2226 East Water Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Stunning burnt adobe home! Be the first to enjoy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath remodel.
1402 E HAMPTON Street
1402 East Hampton Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CUTE GUEST HOUSE FOR STUDENTS. CLOSE TO U OF A. TWO GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND YARD FOR PETS. KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE. CARPORT AND PRIVATE ENTRANCE. HAS WASHER/DRYER IN STORAGE ROOM. MAIN HOUSE RENTS SEPARATELY.
2425 N Los Altos Avenue
2425 North Los Altos Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
Terrific 2br close to UA and Pima Community College. Large fenced yard and detached garage. Ceramic tile throughout. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Gas heat and hot water, very economical! Open and bright floorplan.