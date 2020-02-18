All apartments in Surprise
18327 W Tina Ln
18327 W Tina Ln

18327 W Tina Ln · (602) 792-5320
Location

18327 W Tina Ln, Surprise, AZ 85387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Wow! Check out this awesome home in Copper Canyon/North Surprise! Barely lived property in new build community with dog parks, playgrounds and a basketball/tennis courts!! Tile in all the main areas, huge granite kitchen with island, and fresh/clean white cabinets! Split floor plan with all appliances included...and a 3 car garage! perfect for toys!see it today!

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18327 W Tina Ln have any available units?
18327 W Tina Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18327 W Tina Ln have?
Some of 18327 W Tina Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18327 W Tina Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18327 W Tina Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18327 W Tina Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18327 W Tina Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18327 W Tina Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18327 W Tina Ln does offer parking.
Does 18327 W Tina Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18327 W Tina Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18327 W Tina Ln have a pool?
No, 18327 W Tina Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18327 W Tina Ln have accessible units?
No, 18327 W Tina Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18327 W Tina Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18327 W Tina Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 18327 W Tina Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18327 W Tina Ln has units with air conditioning.
