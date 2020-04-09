17666 W VALENTINE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system game room parking playground garage

Beautiful Executive Home with 4 Bedrooms Plus Huge Den(Downstairs) and Loft/Game Room * Two Balconies - Off Master & Loft * Loaded w/ Upgrades Including 18'' Diagonal Tiles, Plantation Shutters on 2nd Floor, Two-Tone Paint Throughout * 20'' Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings in Formal Living/Dining, Rustic Finish/Rubbed Bronze Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, Mission Style Stair Rails, Alarm System, Extended Driveway, Walk-In Closet in 2nd Bdrm * Kitchen Boasts Large Island, Walk-In Pantry, Granite Countertop, 42'' Cabinets, Black Whirlpool Appliances Incl Double Ovens & Gas Stove * Wet Bar Opens to Family Room * Master Bath Features Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet * Washer & Dryer Incl * Caddy Corner to Greenbelt & Playground