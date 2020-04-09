All apartments in Surprise
17666 W VALENTINE Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

17666 W VALENTINE Street

17666 West Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

17666 West Valentine Street, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Executive Home with 4 Bedrooms Plus Huge Den(Downstairs) and Loft/Game Room * Two Balconies - Off Master & Loft * Loaded w/ Upgrades Including 18'' Diagonal Tiles, Plantation Shutters on 2nd Floor, Two-Tone Paint Throughout * 20'' Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings in Formal Living/Dining, Rustic Finish/Rubbed Bronze Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, Mission Style Stair Rails, Alarm System, Extended Driveway, Walk-In Closet in 2nd Bdrm * Kitchen Boasts Large Island, Walk-In Pantry, Granite Countertop, 42'' Cabinets, Black Whirlpool Appliances Incl Double Ovens & Gas Stove * Wet Bar Opens to Family Room * Master Bath Features Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet * Washer & Dryer Incl * Caddy Corner to Greenbelt & Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

