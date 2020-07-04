All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17610 W Ironwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17610 W Ironwood St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

17610 W Ironwood St

17610 West Ironwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17610 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home In Great Location Near The 303, Large Kitchen & dining Area Perfect For Entertaining With Large Peninsula Island With Serving/Snack Counter, Extensive Cabinetry Including Built-In Desk, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Great Room Includes Pre-Wired Surround Sound, Large Standard Bedrooms, Master Suite Split And Includes Walk-In Closet, Separate Shower And Tub, Double Sink Vanity, 3 Car Garage. Backyard Features Covered Patio, Extended Pavers and Grass. Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17610 W Ironwood St have any available units?
17610 W Ironwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17610 W Ironwood St have?
Some of 17610 W Ironwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17610 W Ironwood St currently offering any rent specials?
17610 W Ironwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17610 W Ironwood St pet-friendly?
No, 17610 W Ironwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17610 W Ironwood St offer parking?
Yes, 17610 W Ironwood St offers parking.
Does 17610 W Ironwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17610 W Ironwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17610 W Ironwood St have a pool?
No, 17610 W Ironwood St does not have a pool.
Does 17610 W Ironwood St have accessible units?
No, 17610 W Ironwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 17610 W Ironwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17610 W Ironwood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17610 W Ironwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17610 W Ironwood St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College