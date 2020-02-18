All apartments in Surprise
17601 N 114th Ln
17601 N 114th Ln

17601 N 114th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17601 N 114th Ln, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Canyon Ridge West is available for for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Canyon Ridge West is available for for immediate move in! Home has brand new carpet and paint. It features a front porch, separate tub and shower and double sinks in the master bath, and comes with all appliances including a flat top stove. There is a community pool and the property is close to parks, restaurants, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5096441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

