Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17537 W MARSHALL Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

17537 W MARSHALL Lane

17537 West Marshall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17537 West Marshall Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
SPACIOUS 4 bedroom home in Surprise Farms! This home was made for family gatherings and entertaining! Downstairs bedroom with full bath is great for in-laws and guests alike. Den can easily be a 5th bedroom as well. Kitchen boasts kitchen island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to the fireplace on cold winter days. Master suite has his & hers closet! Master bath has dual vanity sinks and separate shower and tub. Enjoy summer BBQ's by taking a dip in the sparkling pool or relaxing under the covered patio. Home is located in a cul-de-sac. Large neighborhood park nearby. Home is only available for a 9 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane have any available units?
17537 W MARSHALL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane have?
Some of 17537 W MARSHALL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17537 W MARSHALL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17537 W MARSHALL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17537 W MARSHALL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17537 W MARSHALL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17537 W MARSHALL Lane offers parking.
Does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17537 W MARSHALL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17537 W MARSHALL Lane has a pool.
Does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane have accessible units?
No, 17537 W MARSHALL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17537 W MARSHALL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17537 W MARSHALL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17537 W MARSHALL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

