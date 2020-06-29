17537 W MARSHALL Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

SPACIOUS 4 bedroom home in Surprise Farms! This home was made for family gatherings and entertaining! Downstairs bedroom with full bath is great for in-laws and guests alike. Den can easily be a 5th bedroom as well. Kitchen boasts kitchen island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Cozy up to the fireplace on cold winter days. Master suite has his & hers closet! Master bath has dual vanity sinks and separate shower and tub. Enjoy summer BBQ's by taking a dip in the sparkling pool or relaxing under the covered patio. Home is located in a cul-de-sac. Large neighborhood park nearby. Home is only available for a 9 month lease.