17530 W Columbine Dr

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarah Ann Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarah Ann Ranch is available for immediate move in! This one level home features vaulted ceilings, epoxy garage floors, water softener, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, ceiling fans through out and a separate tub and over sized walk in shower in the master bath. The backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. The property is located near schools, shopping, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809323)