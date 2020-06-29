All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17530 W Columbine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17530 W Columbine Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

17530 W Columbine Dr

17530 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17530 West Columbine Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarah Ann Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarah Ann Ranch is available for immediate move in! This one level home features vaulted ceilings, epoxy garage floors, water softener, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, ceiling fans through out and a separate tub and over sized walk in shower in the master bath. The backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. The property is located near schools, shopping, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17530 W Columbine Dr have any available units?
17530 W Columbine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17530 W Columbine Dr have?
Some of 17530 W Columbine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17530 W Columbine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17530 W Columbine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17530 W Columbine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17530 W Columbine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17530 W Columbine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17530 W Columbine Dr offers parking.
Does 17530 W Columbine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17530 W Columbine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17530 W Columbine Dr have a pool?
No, 17530 W Columbine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17530 W Columbine Dr have accessible units?
No, 17530 W Columbine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17530 W Columbine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17530 W Columbine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17530 W Columbine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17530 W Columbine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College