17526 West Boca Raton Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super cute home...Nestled at the base of the White Tank Mountains. Single story 3 bedroom + a den with 2 baths. Eat in kitchen, spacious living room & family room with pony wall, den with double door entry. Neutral paint. Lots of tile. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Low maintenance landscaping. Sierra Montana is at the foot of White Tanks Mountains with Views, schools, desert hiking, bicycling, community pools, fishing lake, kids park, shopping close by. ** If a pet is approved there will be a pet deposit and $50 per pet per month pet rent**



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.