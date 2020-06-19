All apartments in Surprise
17176 N WINDING Trail
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:28 PM

17176 North Winding Trail · (480) 688-6952
Location

17176 North Winding Trail, Surprise, AZ 85374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Dont' miss this charming 2 bedroom home.Everything you need for your Arizona getaway. Unpack your bags and enjoy. beautiful backyard oasis.Community features golf course, recreation center, swimming pool & spa, tennis courts, fitness center & more. Conveniently located to shopping & entertainment. $45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.2% added to lease amount. $225 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement. This One Won't Last Long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17176 N WINDING Trail have any available units?
17176 N WINDING Trail has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17176 N WINDING Trail have?
Some of 17176 N WINDING Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17176 N WINDING Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17176 N WINDING Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17176 N WINDING Trail pet-friendly?
No, 17176 N WINDING Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17176 N WINDING Trail offer parking?
Yes, 17176 N WINDING Trail does offer parking.
Does 17176 N WINDING Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17176 N WINDING Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17176 N WINDING Trail have a pool?
Yes, 17176 N WINDING Trail has a pool.
Does 17176 N WINDING Trail have accessible units?
No, 17176 N WINDING Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17176 N WINDING Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17176 N WINDING Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 17176 N WINDING Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 17176 N WINDING Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
