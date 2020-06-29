All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:18 PM

17085 North 184th Lane

17085 North 184th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17085 North 184th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
cats allowed
Beautiful 2 story home with spacious parking for all of your toys and vehicles. This 3 bedroom home sits in a quiet neighborhood with breathtaking mountain views and sunsets. Neutral paint throughout and all appliances will stay with this home. Backyard is complete with green grass, mature trees and a built in dog run. Easy access to the 303, nearby shopping centers and Spring Training Facilities.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 Dogs under 25lb, no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17085 North 184th Lane have any available units?
17085 North 184th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 17085 North 184th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17085 North 184th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17085 North 184th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17085 North 184th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17085 North 184th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17085 North 184th Lane offers parking.
Does 17085 North 184th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17085 North 184th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17085 North 184th Lane have a pool?
No, 17085 North 184th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17085 North 184th Lane have accessible units?
No, 17085 North 184th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17085 North 184th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17085 North 184th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17085 North 184th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17085 North 184th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

