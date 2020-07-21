All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 8 2019 at 1:28 AM

16908 West Marshall Lane

16908 West Marshall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16908 West Marshall Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16908 West Marshall Lane have any available units?
16908 West Marshall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16908 West Marshall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16908 West Marshall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16908 West Marshall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16908 West Marshall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16908 West Marshall Lane offer parking?
No, 16908 West Marshall Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16908 West Marshall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16908 West Marshall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16908 West Marshall Lane have a pool?
No, 16908 West Marshall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16908 West Marshall Lane have accessible units?
No, 16908 West Marshall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16908 West Marshall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16908 West Marshall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16908 West Marshall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16908 West Marshall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
