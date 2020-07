Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Come take a look at this 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in Surprise. Home has a 2-Car garage, covered patio, grass backyard, great room off the kitchen with a dining nook. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Home is clean and ready for move-in! Call now!